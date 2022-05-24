We review the Hyundai Tucson plug-in. Mercedes’ EQG electric SUV performs a stunt that doesn’t tread lightly. And the federal government provides some details on its $5 billion plan for electric school buses. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid charges up in less than two hours and goes 33 electric miles—or close to it, as we recently found out in a first drive. In our review of the Tucson PHEV, we see how it appeals to more shoppers than the Escape PHEV but lacks the rear-motor performance and extra range of the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Mercedes-Benz has released a video teasing its EQG electric SUV performing what it calls the G-Turn. The prototype EV, building on the heritage of the G-Class SUV, is shown pivoting around within about the space of its own length while—we would assume—engaging all four of its motors. It’s remarkably close to what Rivian calls a Tank Turn.

And the EPA has laid out some initial qualifying details for the first $500 million portion of its $5 billion electric school bus program. Assistance will be prioritized toward helping “high-need” schools replace their gas or diesel buses, while other schools are eligible for a lottery. The program will also help subsidize charging hardware—with a potential future focus on bidirectional charging for electric buses.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter