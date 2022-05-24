The Mercedes-Benz EQG—a forthcoming electric version of Mercedes' G-Class off-roader due in 2024—could get a trick tank-turn feature to rival the Rivian R1T.

Mercedes teased what it calls the "G-Turn" in a video released Monday, showing a prototype of the electric SUV turning within its own length on dirt.

Mercedes-Benz EQG prototype

The automaker didn't mention this feature when the EQG was unveiled in concept form last year, but did promise formidable off-road capability to match the current G-Class, boasting that the EQG concept would be able to tackle 100% grades in "suitable terrain." The concept had a ladder frame and 2-speed gearbox for off-road gear reduction, similar to the gasoline G-Class.

The company also recently confirmed that the EQG will use an advanced silicon-anode battery chemistry to pack in more range without packaging sacrifices. It will be supplied by Mercedes-backed Sila, which plans to start manufacturing cells in Washington State mid-decade for a planned extended-range version of the EQG. Mercedes also plans to use this chemistry in other future models.

The EQG concept, like the R1T, has a quad-motor powertrain, which likely enables the G-Turn feature. Rivian has patented an expanded set of special tricks enabled by its quad-motor layout.

The layout is expensive, though; at Rivian it led to higher prices—although, as the company recently notes, reservations for the quad-motor model only accelerated after the price hike. And with the current G-Class already positioned near the top of the Mercedes SUV range, customers likely won't be deterred by high prices. Especially if the EQG delivers on the off-road capability of its gasoline predecessor.