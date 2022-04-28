California might offer stronger incentives to those who use the most gasoline. Lucid Air sedans and Gravity SUVs point to the future of the Saudi Arabian government fleet. And Polestar signals a few changes for a new model year of the ‘2.’ This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Polestar 2 lineup might get more driving range—including more real-world range from an improved heat pump, the brand confirmed. The new model year will also bring an upgraded cabin air filter, a removable sunshade, and a fresh set of colors and wheel designs. And buyers will get a car with a lower carbon footprint than before, it boasts.

California is thinking about reconstituting its EV incentives to aim them toward low-income drivers who also use outsized amounts of gasoline. Could incentives make a bigger difference if they were aimed at getting gasoline “superusers” to go electric?

And the Saudi Arabian government will buy up to 100,000 Lucid EVs over a 10-year period, with deliveries starting by the second quarter of 2023, the company confirmed Tuesday. Those vehicles will initially come from Lucid’s Arizona factory but would potentially later be sourced directly from its upcoming facility in Saudi Arabia.

