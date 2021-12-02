Polestar has provided a first, camouflaged look at its Polestar 3 SUV that will arrive in 2022 and be made in the U.S.

The Polestar 3 is described as a “premium electric performance SUV,” and the brand has previously detailed that it will, unlike the Polestar 2 hatchback, be built on the modular Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform shared with its parent Geely, with Volvo’s engineering input.

Set to be built in Charleston, South Carolina, at Volvo Cars’ facility there, the Polestar 3 is designed expressly for America. The Volvo plant is also set to build the next-generation XC90, which will include a fully electric version.

L to R: Polestar 5, Polestar 4 and Polestar 3

The 3 will offer Luminar lidar sensing plus centralized Nvidia computing power. Polestar claims it will be “one of the most climate-responsible cars ever made,” by reducing emissions throughout the supply chain as part of the brand’s goal to make the first climate-neutral car by 2030.

A Polestar 4 is also on the way, and is likely to be simply a version of the 3 but with a different, more rakish roofline—the “SUV coupe”—and slightly lower stance. And the Polestar Precept “manifesto concept car,” first shown in February 2020, is the face and form of a Polestar 5 that’s due to arrive around 2024.

Polestar Precept concept

Polestar plans to launch a new vehicle every year for the next three years, starting with the Polestar 3. It also plans to be a global brand, expanding out to at least 30 markets by the end of 2023, with global sales targeted to grow from about 29,000 in 2021 to 290,000 in 2025.