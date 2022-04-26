Subaru puts a price on its first electric car for the U.S. GM confirmed it’s working on an electric Chevy Corvette. And will the Chrysler minivan reemerge for the electric era? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell recently gave us some insights into what the electric era might mean for the automaker—including a minivan. The segment that was once a mainstay for American families will once again have a place of innovation in the lineup, and it’s currently rethinking the Chrysler minivan for the electric era—with a new interpretation of flexible Stow ‘N Go seating potentially part of it.

The Subaru Solterra EV starts at a higher price than its Toyota BZ4X cousin, based on full pricing confirmed by Subaru Monday. The Solterra will only be offered in all-wheel drive, and that version itself costs slightly more than the BZ4X. On the other hand, the Subaru will be offered in all 50 states, and buyers will be able to claim the full $7,500 EV tax credit without worrying about a pending phaseout.

And GM yesterday confirmed a project that was long rumored to be in development: a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette sports car. The Corvette EV, whatever it might be called, will be preceded by a hybrid Corvette potentially arriving as soon as next year. Reuss pointed to the electric Corvette the same morning that the company released some boast points about its heat-pump system in all upcoming EVs—so expect some innovation on the energy front from this king of American sports cars. .



