The 2023 Subaru Solterra, the automaker's first mass-market EV, will start at $46,220 (including destination), Subaru confirmed Monday.

For buyers that can claim the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, the base price is effectively lowered to $38,720. Subaru said the Solterra will be available in all 50 states, so regional incentives may also be available depending on where customers live.

That base price is for the entry-level Solterra Premium model, which gets standard features like an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist tech, including adaptive cruise control with lane centering, automated emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

2023 Subaru Solterra

Starting at $49,270, the mid-level Solterra Limited adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera system, and digital key functionality, which allows drivers to use a smartphone in place of the key fob. The top Solterra Touring starts at $53,220 and adds a digital rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, panoramic moonroof, LED footwell lighting, and two-tone paint.

Reservation holders will be able to choose between two charging offers, including credits with charging network EVgo or money toward the purchase of a Level 2 home charging station installed by Qmerit. But Subaru said details are still being finalized.

The Solterra is closely related to the Toyota BZ4X yet more expensive than the Toyota, which starts at $43,215. However, the Subaru gets standard all-wheel drive; base BZ4X models are front-wheel drive and adding all-wheel drive nearly closes the price gap. Because this is Subaru, the Solterra also gets a more outdoorsy marketing spin.

2023 Subaru Solterra

Subaru's version arrived without some of the tech showstoppers of its BZ4X cousin—such as a steering yoke or a solar roof. But as it turned out, those features weren't coming to the United States in the BZ4X anyway.

Kia and Hyundai have priced the all-wheel drive versions of their EV6 and Ioniq 5, respectively, a bit higher. But to be fair, they offer a lot more performance.

Subaru's only other plug-in (or hybrid) model remains the Crosstrek Hybrid, rated at 17 all-electric miles.