Kia plans to deliver its EV9 electric SUV, at least to Europe. Lotus revealed a production-bound electric SUV. And a report sums the health effects of EV policy supporting making all new cars electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Kia EV9 electric SUV is confirmed for a 2023 arrival in Europe. It’s one of 14new EV models from the brand due globally by 2027. Despite earlier hints that the EV9 or a vehicle like it was U.S.-bound, Kia has not yet confirmed the model for America.

Lotus revealed the Eletre, its first SUV and its first vehicle to be built outside the UK. Based on a new dedicated EV platform, and with the extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum, the Eletre should stay true to the lightweight emphasis Lotus is known for. It also promises four-wheel-steering maneuverability plus 350-kw DC fast-charging.

A report from the American Lung Association sums up projections on the health and climate benefits of rapidly shifting new-vehicle sales to all-electric and power generation to renewable sources. With a target of all-electric passenger vehicle sales by 2035 and all-electric heavy-duty trucks by 2040, it projects a cumulative $1.2 trillion in public health benefits for 2020 to 2050. But the policy needs to coordinate this, the organization emphasized.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter