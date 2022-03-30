Vinfast wants to mass-produce EVs in the U.S. in around two years. Battery recycling looks more important than ever in light of the supply-chain issues and EV interest. And the USPS expanded its EV order, but what does that mean? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Yesterday the Vietnamese automaker Vinfast announced plans to produce EVs in North Carolina starting in 2024. With a $2 billion investment for the first phase of construction, the plans will be capable of making 150,000 vehicles a year and lead to thousands of jobs.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is effectively doubling its order of electric mail trucks—the latest development in a yearlong drama in which the USPS last year announced that EVs would make up just 10% of a new contract to refresh the fleet. The first of the next-generation trucks will start being used on routes in 2023.

As former Tesla CTO JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials works on assembling the recovery and recycling portions of a supply chain for EV battery packs, he suggested that EV batteries should last about 15 years. Straubel noted that the company’s runway for putting its processes in place has shortened with the current supply-chain insecurities—and that they expect now to be making deals for raw materials with automakers, not just call or cathode suppliers.

