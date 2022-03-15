Volvo boosts the electric range of its plug-in hybrids. GM provides backstory on its warp-speed Hummer EV project. And Sono Motors says its solar car is on pace. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The whole suite of Volvo plug-in hybrids are due to get a range boost—now up to 41 electric miles—with a larger 18.8-kwh battery pack. They all now also qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, and at a total system output of 455 hp and 523 pound-feet of torque they’re the most powerful road cars it’s ever built.

Sono Motors has announced a new stage of vehicle development for its Sion solar-supplemented EV—including a fleet of series-validation vehicles to be used for testing and validation, even in the U.S. Although Sono says it’s on track for 2023 production, mention of assembly plans at the NEVS-owned former Saab plant in Sweden were conspicuously absent.

And GM claims to have developed the GMC Hummer EV in just over two years—a record time not just for GM but for the industry. Will it be a new template for the industry, or a lesson on why this isn’t typically the pace? An upcoming documentary sponsored by GM takes a behind the scenes look at what was different and how the team did it.

