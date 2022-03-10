General Motors on Wednesday teased that its Chevrolet Blazer electric crossover, due to arrive starting in spring 2023 and debut later this year, will be the first from the brand to be offered in an “SS” performance model.

The SS badge, for Super Sport, has been a Chevy mainstay since the leading edge of the muscle-car era, typically corresponding to a higher level of performance. In a brief video snippet, GM teased special wheels for the SS, along with an extending charge-port cover.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS teaser

The Blazer is one of two upcoming affordable electric crossovers on the way. Although it arrives first, GM has provided a more extensive look at the $30,000 Chevy Equinox EV (image at the top of this piece) that’s due to also go on sale in 2023.

Chevrolet hasn’t yet shown even the silhouette of the electric Blazer, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a version of the new touchscreen interface that the company showed in January in its Equinox EV photos. That appears to be an evolution of what’s already been detailed for the Cadillac Lyriq.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV teaser

GM has said that Chevy’s electric crossovers will be affordable models, not premium offerings. The two crossovers set the stage for an even lower-priced GM EV due around the middle of the decade, including a successor to the Bolt EV.

Both the nameplate and SS designation are an indication that the GM mainstream brand has no intent to make a clean break with branding its EVs. Rather, it plans to keep rolling out fully electric versions of some of its best-recognized brands.

GM in 2020 teased a vintage e-Blazer conversion, showing off an e-Crate package based on the company’s Ultium propulsion platform. The automaker has hinted that remains under development as an off-the-shelf option for custom vehicle builders.