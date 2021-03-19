The charging network EVgo on Thursday announced a partnership that will install publicly accessible EV fast-charging stations at Meijer supercenter locations in the Midwest.

Although EVgo didn’t say exactly how many stations the partnership will include, it plans to start installing them in summer 2021.

At present, the charging provider has more than 800 fast-charging locations, and with more than 250 locations in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Meijer will give EVgo a consistent retail environment—a bit like Electrify America and its Walmart connections.

EVgo’s new chargers will potentially be as fast-charging as some of those offered by Electrify America. They’ll range from 100 kw—enough to charge a Chevy Bolt EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, or Kia Niro EV at full speed—up to the 350 kw that can accomplish an especially speedy charge for the Porsche Taycan.

EVgo charging station overhead view

While other networks have focused on road-trip charging, EVgo has looked inward—within major metro areas, that is—for many of its locations. It’s sited some of its chargers curbside, and it’s the only major charging network that provides Tesla connectors at some locations—giving Tesla drivers a major-metro alternative, where connectors for the electric automaker’s Supercharger network tend to be few and far between.

EVgo planned 400 Tesla connectors in 2020, plus an additional 200 in 2021, mostly around major cities; it didn't provide an update on whether any of those locations will be at Meijer.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace at EVgo charger

“Enabling drivers to fast charge while they shop is what EVgo does, and it makes it easy for Americans to make EVs a part of their everyday lifestyle,” said EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi, in a release. “An EVgo station attracts new and repeat customers looking to fast charge their vehicles up to 80% in 15 to 30 minutes.”

EVgo is now powered entirely by renewable energy, and Meijer stated that the charging stations will help the company meet its own sustainability goals.

GM and EVgo expand major-metro fast charging

General Motors teamed up last year with EVgo, with a partnership that will result in the installation of more than 2,700 fast-charging connectors to be installed over the next five years. EVgo and Electrify America also in 2019 agreed to a roaming partnership that will allow members of either service to charge at the other.