Faraday Future hasn’t made a delivery yet, but it sees a “high volume production” model in 2024. EV sales on a global basis are growing fast. And Volvo is sounding a bit like Tesla with “mega casting” for EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo has announced that it’s adopting a “mega casting” method for making electric vehicles, helping to boost efficiency and sustainability and make better use of interior space. It’s part of a revamp for its largest plant, in Sweden, as it pivots toward EVs—and yes, it appears to align closely with what Tesla has pioneered for volume production in the Model Y.

The future of Faraday Future took yet another interesting turn yesterday, with the announcement that the South Korean auto parts supplier Myoung Shin is under contract to assemble Faraday’s somewhat smaller, “luxury mass-market electric vehicle,” the FF 81. It claims it will reach “high volume production” in 2024. The facility is a former GM plant originally opened to make the Daewoo Nubira, and recently on deck to make the first vehicle from another troubled EV startup—Byton.

And according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric vehicle sales (BEVs plus plug-in hybrids) rose to about 9% in 2021. That amounts to double the EV sales of 2020, and triple those of 2019.

