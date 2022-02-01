Lightyear claims some impressive efficiency at speeds that are illegal in most U.S. states. Lotus looks at its future electric sports cars. And EV fast-charging networks are rated. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

An annual assessment of user experience for U.S. EV fast-charging networks put Electrify America on top—although the study notes that this does not include tech performance, reliability, or the uptime of the network.

Netherlands-based Lightyear is suggesting that its solar-assisted One electric car might achieve an impressive 250-mile range at a very fast cruising speed of more than 85 mph—on a battery pack of only 60 kwh. It’s a testament to Lightyear’s emphasis on efficiency—and especially, in this case, aerodynamics.

Lotus Cars and the UK battery supplier Britishvolt last week said that they’re co-developing “a new battery cell package,” with a super-lightweight structure, of course, to power future electric Lotus sports cars. It’s a separate project from the electric SUV, conceived on the SEA platform shared with other Geely brands, that’s due to be shown later this year.

And did you miss our first drive of the 2022 Kia EV6? One of the sportiest-looking of the electric hatchback-crossovers hits the mark in nearly every respect—and appears to deliver great real-world range and efficiency.

