Rivian is running into a roadblock in Georgia. California is narrowing one of its EV incentives. A Taycan crosses the U.S. with 2.5 hours of charging. And we take a drive in the Kia EV6 electric car. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Kia EV6 essentially hits reset for the Kia brand, as it embarks on a new vision around sustainability and fresh design ideas. In a first drive of the EV6, we found this svelte electric hatchback to be inspiring in just about every way.

Some California shoppers thinking about a plug-in vehicle, or trading in for another, might need to act soon. Starting February 24, the state is lowering the MSRP and income caps for its Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP), which allows up to $2,000 for EVs and $1,500 for plug-in hybrids.

Despite plans to build its electric trucks in Georgia, Rivian can’t yet directly sell them in the state—unless its franchise laws are changed. Current franchise laws prevent direct sales in Georgia, although legislators have already made an exception for Tesla. And there are some parallels to what Tesla faces in Texas.

And yesterday we reported about a coast-to-coast EV trip with just 2.5 hours of charging. The car was a Porsche Taycan, using the Electrify America network and the Taycan’s very fast 800V charging and respectable real-world highway efficiency. Do you think another car or network might do better?

