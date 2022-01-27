Tesla isn’t developing the $25,000 car yet, and it won’t launch any new models in 2022. Bentley is getting ready to build its first electric car. And some Firestone service centers are getting ready for EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla has confirmed that its Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi are all delayed to 2023, as the company struggles with supply-chain delays and chip shortages. In 2022 the company is targeting growth and volume, said CEO Elon Musk in a quarterly call held Wednesday. Musk also said that development of a $25,000 EV hasn’t yet begun, and he said that the transportation-cost disruption of the company’s full self-driving system is far greater.

Bentley announced Wednesday that it will produce its first electric car at its existing Crewe, England, factory in 2025. That requires upgrades at the plant that will also reduce the environmental footprint of all vehicle production. Bentley plans to make its entire lineup plug-in hybrid or all-electric by 2026, with all-electric vehicles by 2030.

Bridgestone has announced a plan for EV chargers at some Firestone service locations, along with a new push to provide maintenance and repair for EVs and hybrids. Initially it’s just a few major-metro areas, but it’s a sign that the vehicle aftermarket is perking up to the revenue possibilities for servicing electric vehicles.

