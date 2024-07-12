The rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range has returned

The Model 3 Long Range costs $42,490, which is $5,000 less than the AWD model

Tesla says the Long Range Model 3 goes 363 miles—2 miles more than the Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE



Tesla has added a rear-wheel drive Long Range version of the updated Model 3, which undercuts the all-wheel drive Long Range model by $5,000.

First spotted by Reuters, the new Tesla Model 3 Long Range rear-wheel drive appeared in the automaker's online configurator Thursday with a base price of $42,490 before destination. Tesla lists a 363-mile range, compared to 341 miles for the $47,490 Model 3 Long Range all-wheel drive, or 358 miles for the previous Model 3 Long Range.

That gives today's rear-wheel drive Long Range the most range of any current Model 3 variant, and it makes this model the longest-range Model 3 yet.

Tesla Model 3 (Europe-market refresh)

It also undercuts its lead U.S.-market rival, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, in both price and range. The 2024 Ioniq 6 SE costs $43,600 and is EPA-rated for 361 miles of range—although Tesla uses a different adjustment factor for its range ratings that may mean the Ioniq 6 still outperforms it in real-world range.

A single-motor powertrain gives the rear-wheel drive Model 3 Long Range a Tesla-estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds—about a second quicker than the Ioniq 5 SE—and a 125-mph top speed.

Tesla launched the updated Model 3, codenamed "Highland" by the automaker, in the U.S. in January. The refresh brought revised exterior styling, a quieter cabin, and additional convenience features like cooled front seats, dual wireless device charging, and an 8.0-inch rear screen for passengers. Tesla also removed most physical controls, forcing drivers to rely more on the 15.4-inch touchscreen.

Tesla Model 3 (Europe-market refresh)

In the U.S., the Model 3 Highland was initially offered in base rear-wheel drive form (priced at $38,990 before destination) in addition to the all-wheel drive Long Range configuration. The Model 3 Performance returned in April, boasting adaptive suspension, a 2.9-second 0-60 mph time, and a $52,990 base price (since raised to $54,990). So the rear-wheel drive Model 3 Long Range brings the number of Highland variants to four.

The related Tesla Model Y hasn't yet received the Highland—er, Juniper—updates, but price cuts to the crossover in April made it cheaper than the Model 3 by up to $5,000, once the $7,500 federal EV tax credit is factored in.