Tesla added an off-road mode to the Cybertruck with a software update announced in May, and recently released a video explaining how it works.

Like the off-road modes available in other electric pickups like the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, Tesla's includes a mix of features that alter vehicle characteristics for specific terrain, as well as driver aids to make navigating said terrain easier.

Within off-road mode, an Overland mode maximizes traction for low-speed, technical driving over rocks, while Baja mode is designed for higher-speed driving over loose surfaces. Drivers can also adjust the handling balance with a touchscreen slider, allowing for more stability or agility as needed.

Wade mode raises the ride height and pumps pressurized air into the battery compartment to help keep out water. This allows the Cybertruck to ford up to 32 inches of water, according to a Tesla off-road guide for owners. The feature is only available for 30 minutes at a time, and it may to take up to 10 minutes to pressurize the battery pack, Tesla notes.

Tesla also included Trail Assist, essentially a low-speed off-road cruise control similar to what other brands already offer on their off-roaders. It automatically maintains a set speed (including while ascending and descending hills), letting the driver focus on steering around obstacles.

Tesla revealed the production version of the Cybertruck in November 2023, retaining much of the styling of the gasp-inducing stainless-steel behemoth Tesla first showed in 2019. But the production Cybertruck doesn't come anywhere close to the $39,900 starting price or range of up to 500 miles Tesla suggested at the time. The Cybertruck has also been subject to numerous recalls since its launch due to busted wiper motors, loose trim, and sticky accelerator pedals.