Tesla insurance expands, and several new subscriptions allow the Tesla Model 3 by the month. GM could soon be announcing another EV factory. And rural convenience stores want to be charging hubs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Where do we locate rural charging infrastructure? In Congressional testimony earlier this month, it was made clear that gas stations and convenience stores want to be hubs for rural fast-charging—with the right federal incentives, and the flattening of utility demand charges, of course.

Tesla Insurance has been expanded to five states—Arizona, California, Illinois, Ohio, and Texas—with real-time driving behavior now factored into rates in all but California.

GM is reportedly planning to to add two new EV-related plants in Michigan—both a higher-volume EV assembly plant and a supporting battery plant, thanks to some attractive state incentives. That would give GM more places to build the union-made EVs it’s been indicating are in the works as it pushes for an EV tax credit expansion. There’s been no official confirmation from the company yet.

And we looked at two low-commitment ways of testing the waters of EV ownership with a Tesla Model 3 subscription. For now, both are only available in California, and both cost more than $1,000 a month, but more by-the-month options are coming soon. _______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter