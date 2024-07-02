The 2025 BMW iX electric SUV enters its fourth model year with small equipment changes, but nothing mechanical.

An eSim enabling 5G connectivity is now standard across the board, while a Dynamic Handling Package is now optional on the iX xDrive50 model. This includes active steering and air suspension, both of which are also available as standalone options. An Interior Design Package, including dark silver trim and a sportier-looking steering wheel, is also optional on the xDrive50 and standard on the more powerful iX M60.

2025 BMW iX

Pricing starts at $88,245 for the xDrive50 grade and $112,675 for the M60 grade. Both prices include a mandatory $1,175 destination charge.

Both iX models use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain and a battery pack with 109 kwh of usable capacity. The xDrive50 is tuned to produce 516 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque, enabling 0-60 mph acceleration in a BMW-estimated 4.4 seconds. Output rises to 610 hp and 749 lb-ft in the M60, lowering the time to 60 mph to 3.6 seconds.

2025 BMW iX

Range is not likely to change from previous model years, meaning the iX should still top 300 miles in at least some versions. An 11-kw onboard charger can fully replenish the battery pack in 10.3 hours, according to BMW. A maximum DC fast-charging power rate of 195 kw allows for a 10-80% charge in less than 40 minutes. BMW plans to adopt the Tesla charge port starting early in the 2025 calendar year, so iX owners still have to wait a bit to use Tesla Supercharger stations.

Green Car Reports has found the iX to be charmingly offbeat, and capable of delivering on its range ratings in the real world. But BMW EVs are about to take another evolutionary step in the form of the Neue Klasse family. Based on a new dedicated EV platform and using cylindrical battery cells, the first Neue Klasse model will start production in Hungary in 2025, followed by Germany and Mexico.