Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn calls out the company’s approach on EVs. The Biden administration lays out its approach for 500,000 national EV chargers. We look at the VW ID.4 and why it’s on our Best Car To Buy shortlist. And Hyundai has priced the Ioniq 5. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 lineup now has price tags for the U.S. The Ioniq 5 SE single-motor will start at just $40,925, ranging up to a fully loaded Ioniq 5 Limited dual-motor at $55,725, which is still less than a base Tesla Model Y. The Ioniq 5 is the first model to arrive built on the company’s new modular dedicated EV platform—incorporating leading-edge features like 800-volt fast charging and bi-directional capabilities—and it’s good to see that tech doesn’t come at a premium.

The White House on Monday released more detail about how it will establish a 500,000-charger national network for EVs. Although much more funding will be needed, it will set a “more uniform approach” compared to the current mix of plug types, payment methods, and data policies, and will designate Alternative Fuel Corridors for focus.

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who escaped Japan in a box, called Nissan’s electric-vehicle plan timid and claimed its current leadership lacks vision. Once the force behind the original Leaf and some grandiose plans to push Nissan toward EVs, Ghosn also said that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance a “disaster on many levels.”

And the Volkswagen ID.4 is the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy finalist that carries the most ambition for making a difference with sales volume. With the anticipated arrival of a $36,000 base model in 2022, it’s also looking like the most affordable entry on the shortlist.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter