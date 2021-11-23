Vietnam’s Vinfast has big plans for EVs in the U.S. market. California’s infrastructure push focuses in on EV charging—and hydrogen delivery. GM readies its Cadillac Lyriq for spring production. And those thirsty Hellcats are finally on a retirement track. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

General Motors on Monday provided an update on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Despite an accelerated development program, it’s completed many of the traditional steps like cold-weather and durability testing. GM says it will be producing the Lyriq starting in spring 2022, bringing this model out ahead of its original schedule.

California last week approved a $1.4 billion infrastructure push for 2021-2023, helping set forth more necessary charging infrastructure for both battery electric and fuel-cell cars and trucks. It’s all on the way to the state’s requirement that all passenger-vehicle sales use those technologies by 2035—and it comes between both the federal infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better climate bill.

With a splashy introduction at the LA auto show, the Vietnamese automaker Vinfast has announced plans to bring two electric SUVs to the U.S. by the end of 2022—both claimed to have more than 300 miles of range in some versions. A $200 million LA headquarters is a start, on the way to the rollout of an online sales strategy plus 60 showrooms across the country planned for the next year.

And over at Motor Authority: Dodge has confirmed that with the Dodge electric muscle car on the way in 2024, set to be previewed with an EV concept next year, the brand will be retiring its gas-guzzling Hellcat V-8 models after 2023. That’s probably a wise choice with the pending adoption of stricter fleet fuel economy rules.

_______________________________________

