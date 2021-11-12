Lordstown Motors delays its Endurance electric truck once again. GM and EVgo expand their partnership for urban fast-charging. And could an electric Hummer join the military? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The original US military Humvee formed the basis for a brand—Hummer. Now GM’s revival of Hummer, in the GMC Hummer EV, might be used as the basis for an electric US military vehicle. It all could come full-circle, as GM’s proposed eLRV would use the civilian Hummer EV’s frame, motors, and Ultium battery system.

A partnership between GM and EVgo is prioritizing urban fast-charging—and allowing more options for those who might live in condos or apartments. The plan includes the expansion to 3,250 fast-charging stalls, in 52 major-metro markets, by 2025—plus a corresponding EVgo discount program with Uber to give ride-hailing drivers a discount.

Lordstown Motors has again delayed first deliveries of its fleet-focused electric pickup to the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Foxconn’s $230 million acquisition of the Ohio assembly plant continues, with Foxconn’s platform—not Lordstown’s much-touted platform with in-wheel motors—expected to form the basis for future models after the Endurance.

And over at Motor Authority, the Porsche Taycan will soon be getting a feature, as part of an OTA update, that uses a “digital twin” of individual cars to monitor and analyze when customers need service for certain components—like the air suspension.

