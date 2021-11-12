The GMC Hummer EV could form the basis for a United States military vehicle, the head of General Motors Defense said in an interview with CNBC published Thursday.

General Motors plans to build prototypes of the Hummer EV-based military vehicle, dubbed "electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle" (eLRV) in 2022 for evaluation by the U.S. Army, GM Defense president Steve DuMont said in an interview at the automaker's Warren, Michigan, Tech Center.

The eLRV is expected to use the civilian Hummer EV's frame, motors, and Ultium battery system, according to the report. The Ultium pack's fast-charging capability of 100 miles of range in 12 minutes could be quite the military asset.

GM Defense Infantry Squad Vehicle

However, eLRV reportedly won't look like the civilian Hummer EV. It will likely be a similar transformation to GM Defense's Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), the report noted. The ISV uses the frame and powertrain of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize pickup truck, but with stripped-down bodywork.

A Hummer EV-based military reconnaissance vehicle isn't a sure thing, according to the report. GM is just one of 10 companies that responded to an Army request for information on such a vehicle, the report said. The next step will be the release of detailed specifications and the construction of prototypes. Two companies will be chosen to manufacture production vehicles, with a decision expected by mid-decade, according to the report.

While its future as a military vehicle are uncertain, GM has hinted that the Hummer EV could spawn several other civilian models.

2022 GMC Hummer EV fitted with accessories - 2021 SEMA show

The initial Hummer EV will be a luxury item, but body structure and propulsion toolkit will be the foundation for upcoming full-size trucks that are lower-priced, GM has indicated. That includes the Chevrolet Silverado EV, or Silverado E as it's now called, which is expected to be a volume entry that's affordable for fleets.

GM will be making the Hummer EV in the Detroit area, with some deliveries planned before the end of the year. It will launch in Edition 1 pickup truck form, with about 1,000 horsepower and a $112,595 base price (including destination). Less-expensive versions and a GMC Hummer EV SUV will follow.

Meanwhile, the AM General plant that made the original military Humvee is now being used for the assembly of commercial vans for startup ELMS.