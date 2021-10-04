Today we have a review of Mazda’s first electric vehicle for the U.S.—not yet with the rotary range extender—and we get some time driving the Hummer EV and understanding why GM built this supertruck first. The Outlander PHEV commits to better handling in its next generation. And we look at a vintage Porsche 912 conversion done right—lightweight, that is. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV, we found the usefulness of this small electric SUV, with its 100-mile range, to be rather limited. It also sells short Mazda’s longtime “zoom-zoom” mantra—although it does handle well.

And in some first time behind the wheel of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, we got to sample WTF mode, see how capable this supertruck is going to be on- and off-road, and get an understanding for how it gives GM the toolbox for affordable Chevy and GMC electric pickups.

The next Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid, likely due for the 2023 model year, will get an “evolved” version of its all-wheel hybrid drive system that emphasizes handling and adds torque vectoring at the rear wheels.

Yesterday we looked at a vintage Porsche that goes all-electric with Tesla Model S hardware yet manages to stay lightweight in the translation. The conversion, done by Zelectric, is featured on Jay Leno’s Garage, and they teased that a Tesla-based classic Mustang conversion is next.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter