The Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid beats the RAV4 Prime on affordability. BMW is sitting out the race for more mass-market EV range. And controversy swirls over a boost being given to unions as part of the EV tax credit. We help break down why. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A revamped version of the federal EV tax credit, lifting the 200,000 ceiling that’s kept Tesla and GM out and offering up to $12,500 per vehicle, still has a good chance of being adopted as part of the $3.5 trillion spending bill. But it’s created a groundswell of controversy—and pushback from some automakers—over its bonus amounts applied for union-made vehicles. We examined some of the key differences between the House and Senate versions making their way through Capitol Hill.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid doesn’t quite measure up to the Toyota RAV4 Prime in acceleration, electric miles, or mpg, but it’s undercutting the Toyota on price.

Do mainstream electric vehicles need 400 or even 500 miles of range? A BMW executive behind the i4 recently indicated that BMW doesn’t think so. The German automaker is reportedly capping its EV mileage at 372 miles—on one of the more optimistic driving cycles, translating to something much closer to 300 miles EPA.

And over at Motor Authority: Development continues on a fully electric version of the Porsche 718 sports car. According to outside sources, that could lead to Cayman coupe and Boxster convertible models arriving as soon as the 2025 model year.

_______________________________________

