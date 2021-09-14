Tesla, Toyota, and Honda are among the automakers pushing back about an EV tax credit that gives a boost to labor unions. Volkswagen reveals range ratings for its affordable all-wheel-drive EVs. And can hydrogen from a landfill really be greener than that from solar and wind? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen revealed EPA range estimates for its dual-motor VW ID.4 AWD models. They earn up to 249 miles of range, and VW claims they’re the lowest-priced EVs with all-wheel-drive in the U.S. market.

Toyota, Honda, Tesla, and others are pushing back about a proposal made by legislators that would expand the federal EV tax credit while giving an additional $4,500 credit to models that are union-made.

A new hydrogen production facility in California plans to use waste paper and landfill methane for a process that, it claims will displace more CO2 than hydrogen produced from renewable energy and electrolysis—otherwise claimed to be the cleanest, ideal method.

And over at Motor Authority: In the latest update on the Apple Car project, from a Korean economic daily, Apple is reportedly currently looking to go it alone with a series of parts and suppliers rather than partnering with a single automaker.

_______________________________________

