GM’s replacement of Bolt EV batteries could bring older versions of the electric car more range than when new. Subaru gives us a peek inside the Solterra EV. Karma is chasing the fleet market with plug-in commercial trucks. And could synthetic fuels reverse the end for ICE? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

GM yesterday confirmed that the battery fix due to recalled Chevrolet Bolt EV models—a full replacement of cell modules—could bring 2017-2019 Bolt EVs more range than they had when new. It could be many weeks or months though, as GM continues to work with LG on a manufacturing solution and has shut down Bolt EV and EUV production until then.

Subaru gave a first glimpse inside its upcoming Solterra EV, due in mid-2022, and it shows a radically different interface for the brand. It’s shaping up, the automaker says, to be the most technologically advanced Subaru ever.

California’s Karma Automotive is rallying to become an electrifying large-vehicle upfitter, bringing its electrification services, its new E-Flex platform, and perhaps vestiges of the hybrid system originally used by Fisker, to the commercial truck arena.

And with regulations suggesting the eventual phaseout of internal combustion new-vehicle sales, perhaps sometime in the 2030s, the end is in sight. Could synthetic fuels possibly reverse that?

