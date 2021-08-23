Visiting a national park free of tailpipe emissions just seems like the proper way to do things. Electrify America aims to make that easier at one of the country's most popular national parks.

The Volkswagen-funded charging network announced Thursday that it is opening a new DC fast-charging site for drivers traveling to Yosemite National Park. It will be located at the Yosemite Westgate & Buck Meadows Lodge in Buck Meadows, California, according to an Electrify America press release.

Located 12 miles from Yosemite National Park on Highway 120, the site has two 150-kw and two 350-kw DC fast-charging stations, offering the highest charging rates currently available from Electrify America. The company noted that it also has locations in nearby Oakhurst, Bridgeport, and Bishop.

Electrify America charging near Yosemite National Park

Funded through VW's diesel-emissions settlement, Electrify America claims to have 640 charging sites in the United States, with 2,700 individual DC fast-charging stations. It just finished its first cross-country route last summer, but it's already filling in multiple alternate routes.

The company plans to more than double its network by 2025. It's also adding solar-based stations in California, and working with Jeep on Level 2 AC charging stations at off-road trailheads for the automaker's 4xe plug-in hybrids.

Another company is also looking to set up charging stations at parks and out-of-the-way areas, however. Rivian plans to build charging stations near hiking trails, kayaking spots, and other recreational destinations to match the marketing angle of its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV. The plan includes some DC fast charging stations accessible only to Rivian owners, and some reliance on third-party networks.