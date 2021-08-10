The Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid gets priced in the same territory as the RAV4 Prime. Two wild off-road builds of on-road electric cars go to show how tough today’s EVs really are. And if Biden wants U.S.- and union-made EVs, which models fit that today? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This morning, we had a little fun looking at two off-road “safari” builds made of stock electric vehicles. One is the Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition—a lifted Soul EV with chunky tires and space for surfboards. The other is Rich Rebuilds’ off-road Tesla project. Lift a Model 3, add a brush bar and various other pieces, and this salvaged Tesla turned into a cheerleader for how tough modern EVs can be.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid has a price, and if you consider the EV tax credit and other incentives, it’s potentially lower-priced than the Santa Fe Hybrid. The 31-mile plug-in hybrid—Hyundai’s first plug-in SUV—costs a bit more than the much-loved Toyota RAV4 Prime, but it’s a half-size larger.

Based on White House comments last week, Tesla was left out of last week’s EV announcements because it’s not a UAW employer. Yet Tesla is the largest producer of U.S.-made EVs. Which EVs are union-made and U.S.-made? Today there’s just one model family, but we take a look at what else is on the way.

Over at Motor Authority: China’s Geely and France’s Renault signed a deal that could see these two jointly producing Rentault-branded hybrids in China plus other electrified vehicles for the South Korean market.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter