An EV tax credit could soon extend to used vehicles. The 40-mpg versions of the Maverick hybrid pickup might be hard to find. And the Leaf is now the lowest-priced EV in the U.S. market. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With a price cut of more than $4,000, the 2022 Nissan Leaf is shaping up to be the lowest-priced U.S.-market electric vehicle. Beyond that, it’s also making its debut with the lowest nationwide EV lease we’ve seen.

As we lament what wasn’t included in the “green” infrastructure bill making its way through Capitol Hill, we focused on a bright spot: a separate bill that would establish a $2,500 EV tax credit for used EVs. Is this an important step for spreading EV enthusiasm to those who can’t afford a new car?

And Ford has confirmed that the 40-mpg Ford Maverick hybrid pickup will be in tight supply for months, although the Escape Hybrid is now widely available, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid is coming this month, and a Bronco Sport Hybrid is all but explicitly confirmed.

And over at Motor Authority: Dodge has confirmed, through a presentation from its parent company, Stellantis, that it will be launching a plug-in hybrid model in 2022.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter