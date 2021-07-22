Mercedes-Benz lays out its electric future with new platforms. A new study busts myths regarding greenhouse gas emissions. And which EV model will be most compatible with fast-chargers in the U.S.? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz provided an update on its electric future. The automaker said its goal is to have an all-electric lineup by 2030 in markets where conditions allow. Three dedicated EV platforms will be introduced in 2025 after the MMA compact platform arrives in 2024. Mercedes said new vehicle architectures introduced after 2025 will be electric-only.

A study by the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimated overall emissions from medium-sized EVs registered in the United States, China, Europe, and India in 2021. The study concluded that even when charged from the dirtiest electrical grids, electric cars are still cleaner than internal combustion engines over their life cycles.

Which EVs have the fast-charging connector compatible with the most U.S. stations? Surprisingly, it's the oldest connector standard: CHAdeMO, the fast-charging connector found on the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid. But CCS connectors are catching up. According to the U.S. Alternative Fuels Data Center, as of this week there are 3,757 CHAdeMO stations versus 3,635 CCS stations, and there are 5,161 CHAdeMO connectors versus 7,006 CCS connectors.

And over on Motor Authority, Mercedes-Benz confirmed a battery-electric version of the iconic G-Class will launch in 2024. The electric off-roader might be called the EQG. Confirmation came during a presentation where Mercedes outlined its transition to a full-electric brand.