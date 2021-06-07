The Ford Mustang Mach-E beats the gasoline Mustang in production. The Biden administration is pushing for more EV battery recycling in the U.S. Jeeps are being offered under a new car-sharing push. The Tesla Model Y is reportedly due to get different batteries in China. And Tesla has dropped what would have been its longest-range model. As we look to Thursday’s event, what happens next? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the cancellation of the Model S Plaid+ model. Musk said that the Plaid, which also has the tri-motor propulsion system, is “just so good,” but he didn’t provide an answer for the people most excited about the 520+ mile range afforded by the new 4680-format batteries. Perhaps this Thursday’s event will help clarify, with some sort of surprise.

According to a report from South Korea last week, Tesla plans to change the battery chemistry for the Model Y in China, with NCMA cells from LG Chem. Tesla has already substituted LFP cells for its China-made Model 3 sedans, so consider this an ongoing series of supply related decisions.

The Biden administration seeks to emphasize U.S.-based electric vehicle battery recycling as part of its plans to address supply issues and form a robust EV-related infrastructure, according to a report.

So far this year, Ford has made more Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs than gasoline Mustang models. Although there’s more to the story, in light of all the supply issues plaguing the industry, strong demand makes the Mach-E one of the most sought-after models on the market.

Free-floating car-sharing is coming back, this time as part of Free2Move and the automaker Stellantis. In Portland you’ll soon be able to get the Jeep Compass or Renegade by the minute. With Car2Go, ReachNow, and Maven all effectively dead before the pandemic, we’re eager to see how Stellantis makes the model work.

And over at Motor Authority, Jeep is planning to offer a plug-in hybrid option for the Grand Cherokee, along with a Grand Cherokee L; but it's not yet clear whether there will be a three-row PHEV.

