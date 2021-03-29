Mercedes-Benz shows what’s inside its big EQS electric sedan. A Jeep off-road charging network starts to take form. An electric-bus demonstration aims to bypass big batteries. And future electric motorcycles from several top brands will offer widespread battery swapping. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Electrify America is handling the logistics for an off-road-focused Jeep charging network. The first Level 2 charging sites will be in California and Utah, at off-road trailheads, and some of the stations will be solar-powered. It won’t be as large as what Rivian is proposing, but it’s a great start.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed more about the design and interior of its flagship EQS electric sedan, and it’s shaping up to be as much a feast of the senses as the S-Class. Will it also offer enough range and performance to keep tech-minded shoppers from fleeing to Tesla or Lucid?

Four industry giants making up half of the global motorcycle market—Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha—have agreed on a modular battery-swapping standard for electric motorcycles that could go a long way to spurring global adoption.

In Israel, a short-loop bus is combining static and dynamic wireless charging in a bid to show how the technologies might potentially reduce both bus battery size and the time spent idle.

