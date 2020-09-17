Kia's first dedicated model—codenamed "CV"—will chart a new design direction for the brand's other models.

The first Kia electric car not based on an existing internal-combustion model, the CV is expected to boast a 300-mile range and 20-minute fast charging.

In a press release Wednesday, Kia elaborated that this model will be the first of seven new dedicated EVs launching by 2027.

The CV will feature "a new design direction that signifies Kia's transition to an EV-focused business strategy," the automaker said.

A teaser image of the seven dedicated electric models accompanying the release indicate that design direction will involve low hood lines and steep windshields. All seven vehicles look somewhat crossover like, but some appear to have more streamlined profiles.

These seven dedicated models are part of Kia's $2 billion "Plan S" revealed earlier this year, which calls for 11 models with electric powertrains by 2025. Kia expects electric cars to make up 25% of its global sales by 2029.

Kia teases seven dedicated electric models by 2027

Kia has also confirmed that the CV will be arriving in the United States in 2021. Currently, Kia's only electric vehicle for the U.S. is the Niro EV. The second-generation Soul EV was originally slated to go on sale in the U.S. in 2019, but now may not make it here at all.

Plan S is about more than new models. Kia is also considering other aspects such as charging and new sales models.

The automaker noted that it's looking at subscription battery leases and second-life uses—likely a reference to the recent partnership announced between parent Hyundai and battery supplier SK Innovation.

It also appears that Kia is on the verge of announcing a charging push for the U.S.

"Kia is also seeking charging infrastructure partners for the U.S. and China to provide an optimized infrastructure tailored to conditions in each market, while strengthening cooperation to leverage new charging technologies," the automaker said.

For now, Kia said it plans to install 2,400 charging stations in Europe and 500 in North America. No timeline was discussed, but Kia is also planning 1,500 stations in its home market of South Korea by 2030.