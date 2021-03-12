General Motors is betting on a lithium-metal battery chemistry as its solution for more range and lower cost. Bollinger Motors releases more info on its battery packs. The supplier Magna has a neat solution for making body-on-frame trucks electric. And the rear-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan has been rated for EPA range. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Magna’s eBeam is billed as “a game-changer for pickup truck electrification,” and the modular solution aims to show automakers how they can more easily go electric with their existing body-on-frame, live-axle trucks.

The base 2021 Porsche Taycan—the rear-wheel-drive model—has been rated at 200 miles or 225 miles, depending on the battery pack choice. Just as with the other Taycan models, it’s reasonable to assume that those ratings undersell its real-world range.

GM is partnering with SolidEnergy Systems for the development and production of lithium-metal battery technology that it sees as the solution to cut cost and extend range; it’s aiming for pre-production batteries by 2023.

Bollinger Motors has released starting prices for its Chass-E and Chass-E Cab electric truck foundation that can be the basis for a vast array of commercial or government vehicles. It’s also released more detail about its modular battery pack, which can give the trucks up to 402 kwh of battery capacity.

_______________________________________

