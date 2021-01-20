Porsche revealed a rear-wheel-drive version of the Taycan. Climate gains from EVs are being offset by SUVs. The five-minute fast-charge might be just a few years away. And the Biden Presidency will likely help foster the growth of the electric-vehicle sector. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Biden Presidency will mean many positive things for electric cars—the first of which is the renewal of Paris Agreement. We revisited 10 talking points, from stages of the campaign, on how the change in leadership will accelerate the transformation.

Porsche has revealed pricing for a new base rear-wheel-drive version of the 2021 Taycan, and it makes the entry point for the Porsche of electric cars about $3,000 above that of the Tesla Model S, considering its buyers’ eligibility for the federal EV tax credit.

For years, an Israeli company called StoreDot has promised battery technology that can recharge in about the same time as it takes to fill a gas tank. It recently delivered sample cells with that five-minute recharge tech to Tier 1 battery suppliers.

And according to an International Energy Agency released Monday, the emissions gains due to electric vehicles in 2020 were canceled out by the added emissions from the shift to SUVs.

