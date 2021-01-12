General Motors is setting up a new business around electric delivery vehicles. Lordstown says that it has 100,000 orders for its electric truck. And Nio could soon beat other carmakers to offer solid-state batteries. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Nio has revealed its Model S–sized ET7 flagship sedan—and with it, the debut of a new 150-kwh battery pack that will use solid-state cells, fit in the space of existing 70-kwh and 100-kwh packs, and be available in 2022, the company says.

GM has revealed a new EV600 electric cargo van built on the same battery technology underpinning its future electric vehicles. It’s part of a new standalone business called BrightDrop that will provide an electric pallet and software to go with it, as part of a delivery ecosystem due for deliveries to FedEx by the end of this year.

Ohio-based Lordstown Motors, operating out of a plant GM shut down, has confirmed that it now has 100,000 pre-orders for its Endurance electric pickup, which remains due for a start of production in September.

And over at The Car Connection, you can catch up with Honda’s own green flagship, the 2021 Clarity, which carries over with Fuel Cell and Plug-In Hybrid versions.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter