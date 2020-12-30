The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a nominee for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 award. We delved into efficiency paired with leading-edge technology. Electric trucks and SUVs are coming, but what does that mean? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

It's a new era. A Ford Mustang is a finalist for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 award, but this isn't your father's Mustang. The Mustang Mach-E is an electric four-door crossover SUV that combines efficiency and style. The year 2020 is full of surprises.

The list of nominees for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 award are not stripped-down vehicles with featureless interiors. Rather, today's efficient electric vehicles are rolling showcases for what can be done with the latest technology.

It might be time to reevaluate what it means to be a green car. With the coming onslaught of electric pickup trucks and SUVs, we might need to start evaluating electric cars on their efficiency rather than their range. It's a question we must face heading into 2021.

The upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron has been spotted, again, testing on public roads. The electric crossover SUV will likely be unveiled early next year and arrive in the U.S. as a 2022 model. A coupe-like version dubbed the Q4 Sportback E-Tron is also on the way.