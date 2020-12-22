Apple's reportedly working on an electric car. Lexus detailed new motor technology. The federal tax credit for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles was extended. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch an electric car with game-changing battery technology, Reuters reported on Monday. The car is said to arrive in 2024 with self-driving technology. The batteries would rely on lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry.

Lexus is planning a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system for its future hybrid and electric cars. The Japanese automaker calls the system DIRECT4 and it includes an electric motor and transaxle for both the front and rear axles.

The $8,000 federal tax credit on qualifying hydrogen fuel-cell passenger vehicles was extended through January 2022. The extension comes courtesy of the latest economic stimulus bill. The tax credit is called the Fuel Cell Motor Vehicle Tax Credit, and it was originally set to expire at the end of the month.