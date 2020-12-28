Electric range and efficiency ratings for the upcoming Karma GS-6 plug-in hybrid were recently posted on the EPA's fueleconomy.gov website—and they match figures for the 2020 Karma Revero GT.

Karma hasn't revealed the GS-6 yet, but it will have a maximum 61-mile electric range with an efficiency rating of 70 MPGe combined, and a gas-mileage rating of 26 mpg combined in hybrid mode, according to the EPA. That's with 21-inch wheels; models with 22-inch wheels are rated at 62 MPGe and 22 mpg, with 54 miles of electric range.

The EPA website also confirmed that the GS-6 will use the same BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbo-3 range extender as the Revero GT.

Scheduled to start deliveries in 2021, the GS-6 will slot below a revamped version of the Revero GT in Karma's lineup. The automaker previously said the GS-6 "will retain elements of the Revero GT's exterior design" but with a lower price point.

2020 Karma Revero with P-51 Mustang-inspired livery

In October, Karma also announced an all-electric GSe-6 model. The GSe-6 is also expected to retain some design elements from the current Revero GT, but will be powered solely by a 110-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, with an estimated 300-mile range, and a $79,900 base price.

Meanwhile, Karma has indicated the Revero GT will get a major overhaul to distance it from the GS-6.

An updated Revero will become Karma's new flagship, with up to 1,100 horsepower and all-wheel drive. The next Revero will also be available with both plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains, Karma has said.

Karma started in 2014 with the purchase of the remains of Fisker Automotive by Chinese auto-parts firm Wanxiang. Although the company has suggested that a wide range of products are in the pipeline, its only tangible achievement has been bringing the former Fisker Karma back to production as the Revero, and then rolling out the revamped Revero GT version.