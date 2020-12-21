The Polestar 2 is a Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist. A YouTuber built an electric Mini Cooper. And Volkswagen's launching the ID.4. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 2 is a finalist nominee for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 award. The lifted electric car is probably the closet comparison to the Tesla Model 3 yet, though it's a hatchback instead of a sedan. Inside and out the Polestar 2 looks serious about performance, but despite having a similar size battery pack, it comes up short on range with an EPA rating of 233 miles. Will it be named Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021?

While the Mini Cooper is available from the factory with an electric powertrain, a YouTuber has taken a different approach. Benoit's Rich Rebuilds YouTube built an electric Mini Cooper for less than $3,000 out of a non-running R53-generation Mini Cooper. A small budget and some off-the-shelf parts made this electric Mini reach a top speed of over 100 mph and hit 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. Range is merely 41 miles.

Volkswagen's launching the ID.4 and is pushing up-front value and ownership costs. The German automaker is not promoting the vehicle's tech potential, a distinct shift from other automakers launching electric vehicles. Volkswagen's betting families are focused on hard and fast ownership costs when shopping for a mass-market electric car.

Our sister site Motor Authority reported Volkswagen might've established a skunkworks team to develop a new electric car using highly automated production methods. The mystery EV reportedly in the works takes on the Tesla Model S and serves as a technological flagship for the VW brand.