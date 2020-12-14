The RAV4 Prime is on the Best Car To Buy 2021 shortlist. Geely teases its potential Tesla Model S rival, with Volvo engineering and already in prototype form. Hyundai is pitching fuel-cell tech for a wider range of uses with a new brand. And Toyota could make up on a lot of lost ground in the electric-car arena with some fast-moving solid-state battery technology. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota is reportedly already preparing a fleet of prototypes with solid-state battery tech, from which it expects to get more than twice the range versus lithium-ion batteries and a full recharge in about 10 minutes. Could it beat its previous 2025 target for getting a solid-state EV on the market?

Hyundai has announced a new brand dedicated to hydrogen fuel cells. Called HTWO, it will focus on the U.S., Europe, and China and extending the use of fuel-cell tech in vehicles, vessels, and even trains.

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is one of our Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021 finalists. With a longer all-electric range than other plug-in hybrids, great gas mileage in hybrid mode, ace all-wheel drive, strong performance, and even a tow rating, the Prime is the cross-disciplinary champion athlete of green vehicles.

China’s Geely has announced that its Zero Concept—the debut vehicle for the dedicated electric vehicle platform shared between Volvo, Polestar, and Lynk & Co—is already a prototype, called the Zero EV, and has been pulled forward to a late 2021 arrival.

