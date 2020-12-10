Mercedes shows a new generation of electric vans. Toyota is pushing ahead with more fuel-cell semis. And Rivian ramps up to offer charging in some out-of-the-way places. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian plans to include a two-tier charging strategy that will include both DC fast-charging and AC charging, under a network that will be part proprietary, part patchwork from existing networks, the company’s CEO told TechCrunch earlier this week.

Mercedes has revealed information about its next-generation eSprinter electric vans, which will cover a greater array of styles and uses. They’re U.S.-bound, too, but not until 2023.

Toyota says that even as it’s starting to deliver the first of a batch of 10 fuel-cell semis, it’s already working on a next-generation truck with the latest 2021 Mirai fuel-cell stack that will up the usable range to 300 miles (or more) at a full load.

And over at Motor Authority: Audi reported it’s started making the E-Tron GT—even though it hasn’t yet actually shown the vehicle in production guise.

