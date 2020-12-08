The California-based electric vehicle startup Canoo announced Monday morning that it plans to reveal a new Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle on December 17, 2020.

The reveal will happen just four days ahead of a special-meeting vote among current stockholders, for a business combination with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp., that will make the company publicly traded on NASDAQ in the near future. Canoo says that the pending transaction itself, agreed upon in October, has allowed the company “to accelerate key initiatives, including pulling forward its all electric B2B multi-purpose delivery vehicle.”

Canoo delivery van

In a video released with the announcement (including the above rendering, which we expect the new vehicle to follow, Canoo outlines that the delivery vehicle has followed the same “inside-out” design approach as its seven-seat passenger van, which is due to be offered starting late next year under a subscription plan.

The delivery van doesn’t appear to reflect any change of plans, even though the timeline might have been stepped up. In previous teasers the company has shown an especially boxy van that appears to be aimed at such a purpose.

Canoo renderings for potential lineup

The company’s flexible skateboard platform will also underpin the cargo van. Canoo has boasted that its strategy includes applying a multitude of “top hats”—bodies and seating/driving positions—that will allow a range of vehicles.

Besides the activity vehicle and cargo van, Canoo notes that the strategy can be applied to sporty vehicles, a sedan, or a pickup truck.

Canoo pickup Canoo van Canoo van

Canoo’s model revolves around vehicles that the company is developing for subscription only. It won’t be selling them, and plans to introduce its service primarily in EV-savvy cities.

The initial model, a van-like activity vehicle, will have an 80-kwh battery pack, for a range of about 250 miles, and 125-kw fast charging that should permit an 80% recovery on road trips in about 40 minutes. Other models, such as a low-set passenger-car or crossover design the company has shown, might be able to go 300 miles or more.

Canoo car

Canoo plans to use its vehicles for five years or more, which will help write off the depreciation of the battery packs and allow them to offer older refurbished cars offered under a reduced-cost plan. The company has also offered Tesla-like referral perks for early adopters who also get their friends on the waitlist.

JGoldcrown mural for Canoo Canvas wrap program

Although Canoo is doing its own development work, it plans to use contract manufacturing rather than its own factory—with the partner not yet announced. The company also has revealed plans to rely on wraps for color and customization, which could help cut manufacturing costs and environmental footprint due to the paint process.