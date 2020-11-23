Nissan appears to be exploring electric-truck possibilities, too. Karma calls foul on Lordstown. And the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV gets EPA range ratings. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The most affordable versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E arrive to actually undercut the Chevrolet Bolt EV for those who can claim the $7,500 EV tax credit. Will the Mach-E shake up the circa-$40,000 EV market of frugal hatchbacks?

And this morning, Ford has revealed that versions of the Mach-E with the Extended Range Battery will achieve an EPA-certified 300 miles of range.

Nissan is reportedly in talks over a possible strategic partnership with Detroit startup Hercules Electric Vehicles. Although that’s a head-scratcher given Nissan’s deep experience with electric vehicles, it invites some questions: Would that result in a Nissan Titan–based Hercules, or Hercules help for a future Nissan Titan EV?

Karma Automotive is suing the Ohio electric-truck startup Lordstown Motors over claims it stole employees and intellectual property relating to infotainment technology. It’s down to finger-pointing, and it’s headed to court.

