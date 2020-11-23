Ford has announced that the U.S. EPA has certified range numbers of up to 300 miles for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, which will start arriving at dealerships in December.

In its single-motor rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout—including the California Route 1 launch version—the Mach-E will come rated for 300 miles for the Extended-range version, or 230 miles in the Standard-range version, according to the automaker. With the dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) layout, the Mach-E earns 270 miles in the Extended-range form or 211 miles in Standard-range form.

Most of those numbers are exactly what Ford has anticipated for months; the Standard-range AWD model is actually 1 mile better.

Extended-range versions of the Mach-E achieve their higher range with an 88-kwh battery pack, while the Standard-range Mach-E includes a 68-kwh battery pack. Both are listed based on actual usable capacity, as part of a move Ford made earlier this year “to be more transparent about usable energy levels.”

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Tesla Model Y, in its Long Range AWD form, achieves an EPA range of 326 miles. Outside of Tesla, Lucid has said that its Air electric sedan can go up to 517 miles of anticipated range on the EPA test, and Rivian is anticipating more than 300 miles for its launch model and more than 400 miles for its available “Max pack” version.

Both of those models are far more expensive than the Mach-E. Neither has been EPA certified, and they won’t be available until well into 2021.

Among models that are arriving soon, the Volkswagen ID.4 will have an estimated EPA range of 250 miles, according to VW, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge will go an EPA-official 208 miles.

Ford Mustang Mach-E, downloading update!

It only gets better from here. The Mustang Mach-E will be able to receive over-the-air updates. While Ford hasn’t yet confirmed that the updates will be able to affect key propulsion components and battery management in the same way that Tesla can, it’s likely Ford will roll out efficiency improvements for the Mach-E through OTAs.