Lordstown goes public. A new report underscores that Ford and GM knew about climate change a half-century ago. And we drive Toyota’s hybrid minivan. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A report that reaches back to former executives and the archives of GM and Ford finds that the two Detroit automakers “were deeply and actively engaged” in understanding climate science, and that climate change was an issue that wouldn’t go away. Each of the automakers have dealt with it differently since then.

Lordstown Motors, which plans to produce fleet-oriented electric pickups at a former GM facility in Ohio, has become publicly traded on NASDAQ, as of Monday. It’s one of just a few startup vehicle makers—next to Nikola, Fisker, and Canoo—to go public before delivering any vehicles.

We just drove the 2021 Toyota Sienna, and with an anticipated 36-mpg rating and some newfound attention to design inside and out, it’s easy to see how the minivan can be relevant again. There’s no plug-in Sienna Prime on the menu, however.

Over at The Car Connection, you’ll find a deeper dive into the pricing and features of the 2021 Sienna.

