Nikola and GM remain in talks, although deadlines have passed. Ford boasts about siding with California. And Volvo starts building its first electric vehicle. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Earlier this week Nikola canceled its event at which the Badger fuel-cell-supplemented electric truck would have been revealed. Meanwhile, a potential deal with GM has passed its anticipated close date, and reports run the gamut on how the deal might happen or what comes next.

Ford last week released a video emphasizing its stand with California on cleaner air and electric vehicles, underscoring the differences in its position versus those of GM, FCA, and Toyota.

Production has started for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge, the first electric vehicle from the brand. Although it’s due for first deliveries by January, U.S. pricing, specs, and details like the EPA range rating haven’t yet been released.

And over at Motor Authority: Lotus, for which keeping light has always been a specialty, is leading a UK government–backed consortium that aims to develop a lightweight modular platform for EVs.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter