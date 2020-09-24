Gasoline vehicle sales will be banned in California. Lordstown Motors shows us inside its electric truck. And we cover more of the angles from Tesla Battery Day—including the possibility of a $25,000 Tesla and the 520-mile, record-breaking Plaid. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

After 2035 Californians won’t be able to buy internal-combustion passenger vehicles. An executive order issued Wednesday by governor Gavin Newsom suggests the “bold action” will achieve a 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and gives state agencies—including the Air Resources Board—until next July to come up with a regulatory plan.

As we continue second-day coverage of Tesla’s Battery Day presentation on Tuesday: Elon Musk suggested that Tesla will be able to make a “compelling” $25,000 car with fully autonomous driving capability in three years. In addition to dramatic battery cost reductions, a new three-tiered battery strategy will be one of the enablers.

From the same event, Tesla officially made the Model S Plaid available for order—although it’s been delayed by about a year. With jaw-dropping specs including a 520-mile range, an under-2.0-second 0-60 mph time, and quarter-mile time under 9.0 seconds—the Plaid shows a strong future rivalry with Lucid and shows the direction for a Roadster.

Lordstown Motors finally showed the interior of its Endurance electric truck. It’s clean and simple yet tech-forward and appears to cement this truck’s position as a fleet vehicle.

