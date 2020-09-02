Electric vehicles could remain expensive to build even after batteries become much cheaper. Ford sent signals it doesn’t plan to accelerate EV volume past Tesla in the near future. And the Lucid Air can do very, very well at the dragstrip. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lucid has claimed that the Air, which will be fully revealed next week, is the world’s quickest production sedan—quicker than Tesla or anything fueled by gasoline, on a “consistent, repeatable basis.”

A study compiled by Oliver Wyman for the Financial Times suggests that electric vehicles could remain “significantly more expensive” to build for European automakers compared to gasoline vehicles—even through the decade, after battery prices drop.

A top Ford executive recently suggested that the automaker might not plan to make electric vehicles in high volume anytime soon. For an investment in its own battery factory to make sense, it would reportedly need to make 100,000 to 150,000 EVs annually.

And over at Motor Authority: The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan packs new mild-hybrid powertrains, driver-assistance features, and a next-generation interface—and, perhaps, hints at some of what the automaker has in store for the fully electric EQS starting next year.

